Princess Diana's Nieces Recall How She Protected Them From Paparazzi

The late Princess Diana was infamously hounded by the paparazzi up until her death in 1997.

At the time, her nieces Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer were just 5 years old. Now 28, the twins are reflecting on how Diana shielded them from the cameras and taught them some tactics on how to evade photographers.

For Tatler's March issue, out Feb. 1, Amelia and Eliza remembered accompanying Diana to the chilly Noordhoek Beach in Cape Town, South Africa, where the girls were approached by a photographer.

Eliza explained, "Obviously it could have been quite terrifying for us, being so young and not understanding what was happening. But she turned it into a game of who could get back to the car first."

She continued, "It was amazing how she protected us in a way that made us feel safe and not frightened. We had no idea what she was doing at the time."

Eliza said, to them, the woman known to the world as the people's princess was always simply their aunt.