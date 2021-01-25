Scott Michael Foster Joins You Season 3

Watch : Have You Seen Penn Badgley From "Gossip Girl" Lately?

The cast of You season three just keeps getting bigger.

We're not complaining about that—especially when Scott Michael Foster is joining the cast—but every new announcement just makes us antsier for the return of our favorite creepy, creepy dude.

Foster, who is recently known for playing Nathaniel Plimpton II on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, will play Ryan, a local TV reporter. According to Deadline, he's "a well-liked single dad who has overcome a history of addiction. Ryan has secrets, including a controlling, calculating demeanor that he reserves for those closest to him and anyone who gets in his way."

If a character on this show didn't have deep dark secrets and a calculating demeanor, we'd almost be concerned.

Foster is the second beloved Scott to join You this season. Scott Speedman will also recur as Matthew, a successful and mysterious CEO and father who is masking a "deep well of emotion underneath." Everyone on this show needs therapy!