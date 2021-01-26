RHOD Preview: See D'Andra Simmons Totally Lose It on Kary Brittingham

D'Andra Simmons has had enough.
E! News has an exclusive sneak peek at tonight's brand new episode of The Real Housewives of Dallas. The tense preview finds D'Andra losing it at frenemy Kary Brittingham during an event D'Andra is hosting.
"You know what, you're getting on my last nerve, Kary. I'm getting ready to, you know, like tell you what I think about you in two minutes," the pissed-off Bravolebrity tells her co-star. "Next time you plan a party I'll be sure that I basically criticize every f--king element of it, OK bitch?"
In her confessional, D'Andra explains, "Kary is taking every opportunity to make me feel like s--t. It has been going on now for several weeks," before a montage package plays several examples to prove D'Andra's point (one in which Kary calls her "my little pain in the ass").
"This has really been an exercise in patience for me," D'Andra adds.
Back at the event, Kary replies, "I'm not criticizing every element, I'm criticizing the elements you forgot about," and goes on to list a few of her issues with the party.
"I'm sorry, I'm running a business that actually is viable right now," D'Andra digs at Kary and her jewelry line. "I'm sorry, I have a lot to do."
As for Kameron Westcott's thoughts on D'Andra's diss, she tells the RHOD cameras, "Are you kidding me? You get checks from you mom!"
See D'Andra lose it in the clip above. The Real Housewives of Dallas airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
