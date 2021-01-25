Kourtney & TravisGigi HadidBridgertonJay CutlerPhotosVideos

Grey's Anatomy, Station 19 and More ABC Shows Get 2021 Return Dates

Grey's Anatomy, Station 19 and A Million Little Things will all return a week later than we thought, and three new shows are on the way.

Just 45 days (as of press time) until Grey's Anatomy is back on the air. 

ABC just announced its spring 2021 premiere dates, allowing us to begin the official countdown to the return of some of our favorite shows and the premiere of some potential new favorite shows, with a few shows on the move to new nights. 

Originally, Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 were set to return on March 4, but now they've been delayed a week to March 11. A Million Little Things will also return on March 11, but on April 7, it will move to Wednesdays to make room for the new series Rebel on April 8. 

Rebel is the third current show for Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 executive producer and showrunner Krista Vernoff and stars Katey Sagal as a legal advocate inspired by the life of Erin Brockovich. The series also stars John Corbett, James Lesure, Lex Scott Davis, Tamala Jones, Ariela Barer, Kevin Segers, Sam Palladio and Andy Garcia

In other new show news, Rebel Wilson hosts dog grooming series Pooch Perfect beginning Tuesday, March 30 and Topher Grace returns to TV with Home Economics on Wednesday, April 7. 

The series centers around three adult siblings—one in the one percent, one middle-class and one barely holding on—who have a "heartwarming yet super uncomfortable and sometimes frustrating relationship." Grace executive produces and stars as Tom. Caitlin McGee, Jimmy Tatro, Karla Souza and Sasheer Zamata also star. 

Keep up with all the upcoming premiere dates below!

WarnerMedia
Snowpiercer (TNT) - Jan. 25

TNT's apocalypse train will return for season two on Jan. 25. 

Netflix
Firefly Lane (Netflix) - Feb. 3

Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke star as two lifelong best friends in the new Netflix series, arriving Feb. 3. 

The CW
Black Lightning (The CW) - Feb. 8

Black Lightning is back lightning for its final season on Monday, Feb. 8.

ABC/Eric McCandless
American Idol (ABC) - Feb. 14

American Idol returns to ABC on Sunday, Feb. 14. 

NBC
NEW: Young Rock (NBC) - Feb 16

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson turns his life into a sitcom beginning Feb. 16 on NBC. 

NBC
NEW: Kenan (NBC) - Feb. 16

Kenan Thompson plays Kenan, a recently widowed radio host balancing his job and his two daughters in a new NBC comedy, coming Feb. 16. 

Apple TV +
For All Mankind (Apple TV+) - Feb. 19

Season two of Apple's alt universe space drama arrives Feb. 19. 

The CW
The Flash (The CW) - Feb. 23

The Flash returns on Tuesday, Feb. 23. 

The CW
NEW: Superman & Lois (The CW) - Feb. 23

Superman & Lois, starring Tyler Hoechlin and Bitsie Tulloch, launches Tuesday, Feb. 23.

AMC
The Walking Dead (AMC) - Feb. 28

The Walking Dead returns for the second half of season 10 on Sunday, Feb. 28.

ABC
Station 19 (ABC) - March 11

Station 19 makes its spring return on Thursday, March 11. 

ABC
Grey's Anatomy (ABC) - March 11

Grey's Anatomy will return to tell us whether or not Meredith Grey survives COVID-19 on Thursday, March 11. 

ABC
A Million Little Things (ABC) - March 11

A Million Little Things returns with its spring premiere on Thursday, March 11 but then moves to Wednesdays beginning April 7.

YouTube
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Disney+) - March 19

Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan return as Falcon and the Winter Soldier in Disney+'s second Marvel series, arriving March 19. 

ABC
NEW: Pooch Perfect (ABC) - March 30

Rebel Wilson hosts a brand new dog grooming competition series beginning Tuesday, March 30.

ABC
NEW: Home Economics (ABC) - April 7

Topher Grace is executive producing and starring in a new comedy about siblings in different economic brackets starting Wednesday, April 7.

ABC
NEW: Rebel (ABC) - April 8

Katey Sagal stars in Rebel, a show inspired by Erin Brockovich. It premieres Thursday, April 8.

