Nicole Richie and Joel Madden Spotted Enjoying a Beach Day in Rare Public Outing

Watch : Nicole Richie Describes Her Home Style

Nicole Richie and Joel Madden are making a splash!

The longtime couple, who recently celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary, were spotted on a rare public outing in Newport Beach, Calif on Monday, Jan. 25. Photographers captured the pair looking cozy and casual as they enjoyed a relaxing walk on the beach.

A source tells E! News the duo got lost in their conversation and relished having some "time together" without their two kids, Harlow Madden, 13, and Sparrow Madden, 11.

"Nicole and Joel got out of L.A. for the day and took a nice walk on the beach right before sunset," the insider shares. "Nicole was telling Joel a long story and he was listening intently. She was very animated and had a lot to say. Joel interjected here and there, but he let Nicole do most of the talking."

"They talked the entire time and never ran out of things to say," explains the insider, adding, "They seemed very happy and at ease together. They enjoyed each other's company and seem very solid."