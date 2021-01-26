Jane Fonda to Receive Cecil B. DeMille Award at 2021 Golden Globes

She's earned it!
Jane Fonda will be honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced on Tuesday, Jan. 26. The 83-year-old actress, whose massive TV and film career spans an unbelievable six decades, we receive the coveted award when the Golden Globes air live on NBC Sunday, Feb. 28.
"The Hollywood Foreign Press Association takes great pride in bestowing the 2021 Cecil B. de Mille Award to Jane Fonda," HFPA President Ali Sar said in a statement today. "For more than five decades, Jane's breadth of work has been anchored in her unrelenting activism, using her platform to address some of the most important social issues of our time. Her undeniable talent has gained her the highest level of recognition, and while her professional life has taken many turns, her unwavering commitment to evoking change has remained. We are honored to celebrate her achievements at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards."
Fonda is already a seven-time Golden Globe winner and 15-time nominee. The Grace & Frankie star's impressive list of accolades also includes two Best Actress Oscar wins, an Emmy Award, four People's Choice Awards and many, many more achievements.
Fonda's most memorable on-screen roles include projects like 9 to 5, Klute, Coming Home, Barefoot in the Park, Monster in Law, The Newsroom, On Golden Pond and Book Club. Fonda will next be seen in the seventh and final season of Grace & Frankie, which will be Netflix's longest-running original series.
Throughout her career, Fonda has used her platform to speak out on important social and political causes such as women's rights, indigenous peoples' rights, fair wages for tipped workers and the environment.
The Cecil B. de Mille Award is given annually to "a talented individual who has made a lasting impact on the film industry" and is named after one of the most successful filmmakers in American history. Past recipients include Tom Hanks, Oprah Winfrey, Jeff Bridges, Robert De Niro, Audrey Hepburn, Harrison Ford, Jodie Foster, Sophia Loren, Sidney Poitier, Steven Spielberg, Denzel Washington, Robin Williams and many more.
The 2021 Golden Globe Awards air Sunday, Feb. 28 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC.
