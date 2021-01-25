Dwyane Wade Shares Gabrielle Union's Hilarious Reaction to Starting an OnlyFans Account

Watch : Gabrielle Union Shares Romantic Video on Dwyane Wade's Birthday

Will the Wades join the OnlyFans bandwagon?

Well, it doesn't seem like it, for right now at least. Dwyane Wade took to Twitter on Sunday, Jan. 24 and shared his wife Gabrielle Union's thoughts on the matter.

The retired basketball star wrote, "I'm trying to convince my wife that we should start a only fans account [crying laughing emoji] and she's looking at me like…" along with a gif of the viral Bernie Sanders meme from the 2021 Inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Of course, the father of four's 9.4 million followers had too much fun with the moment and opened discourse on celebrities on the popular platform.

And while it's widely known to be used for NSFW content, one Twitter user made the good point of, "Not all Only Fans accounts are sexual. The classy celebs use them to connect with actual fans on a more personal level & provide premium content."