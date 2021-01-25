Gigi Hadid Actually Revealed Baby Khai’s Name in This Photo 2 Months Ago

Watch : Gigi Hadid Reveals Name of Her & Zayn Malik's Baby Girl

Gigi Hadid had already revealed her baby's name months before publicly declaring herself "Khai's mom."

On Jan. 21, the supermodel updated her Instagram bio to officially announce the moniker of her and Zayn Malik's first child. However, eagled-eyed fans have now spotted Khai's name in an Instagram photo from Nov. 2020, meaning Gigi subtly shared her daughter's name months ago.

That's right, on Nov. 22, the 25-year-old star took to social media to share a series of pics from her life at home with her baby girl. On the last slide of Gigi's post—a photo showing holiday decorations—Khai's name can faintly be seen in a pot under her family's Christmas tree.

"I see Khai's name in the last pic," one fan commented on the post, "omgg."

As fans may know, Gigi and Zayn have been very protective of their baby girl since welcoming her in September. And while Gigi has shared pictures of her daughter, she's made a point to hide her face from the camera for her privacy.