Cheat Sheet: Breaking Down the Love Lives of Clare Crawley, Olivia Rodrigo & Kourtney Kardashian

Watch : Joe Biden & Kamala Harris' Historic Inauguration: Gaga, J.Lo & More

Tuesday, January 19 was the last day in U.S. history a woman had never been vice president, the last day a person of color had never been vice president. And that's a BFD.

In fact, the entire week of the 2021 presidential inauguration was filled historic, heartwarming and emotional moments. (All the tributes to Beau Biden really had us in our feels.) So, we're going to go out on a limb and say your mind wasn't fully focused on Hollywood. And you know what? That's OK because we're here to fill you in.

Justin Timberlake finally announced he and Jessica Biel welcomed baby no. 2, Kristin Cavallari reunited with Jay Cutler (but it's not what you think) and the Bridgerton cast had a totally NSFW conversation about sex, drugs and season two that you truly need to read to believe.

And that's just the start. Grab your drink of choice and give us five minutes to catch you up on the biggest (and messiest) stories you need to know. Scroll on and thank us later.