Kelley Flanagan Says She'd "Consider" Being The Bachelorette Following Peter Weber Split

Watch : Peter Weber Ends Things With Kelley Flanagan After "Stressful" Move

Kelley Flanagan can see herself saying, "Will you accept this rose?"

Following her recent breakup with Peter Weber, The Bachelor contestant revealed she isn't opposed to calling the shots on the ABC dating competition series.

In a candid Instagram post on Saturday, Jan. 23, Kelley explained that she's keeping all of her options open. And if the opportunity presented itself, she admitted that she would "consider" being The Bachelorette lead.

When one follower asked, "True or False? You would [be] the bachelorette if you were asked?" The Chicago native responded, "I would definitely consider it!"

At this time, there's no word on who the next Bachelorette lead will be. But even if Kelley doesn't get the gig, she noted just how content she is right now.

"Contentment=making your own decisions," she shared in a separate Instagram Story, adding, "Some of my family members were not the most supportive of me doing the show at first and I essentially told all of them that I will make my own decisions [because] I would regret it if I listened to anyone else besides myself."