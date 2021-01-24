Jojo SiwaClare & DaleGigi HadidDolly PartonPhotosVideos

Pregnant Emily Ratajkowski Denies Ever Getting Lip Injections

Pregnant model Emily Ratajkowski, known for her plump lips, says she's never had lip injections, and "blood volume increases" can cause a puffy pout while expecting.

Watch: Emily Ratajkowski Reveals Pregnancy in "Vogue"

Pregnant Emily Ratajkowski says she has never had lip injections, not now, not ever.

The 29-year-old model and actress, who is expecting her first child with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, made her comments on her Instagram Story on Friday, Jan. 22. She wrote, "For anyone saying 'you need to stop w/ the lip injections': I've never had lip injections (no judging folks who do—ya'll look great!) but you can't even get injections when you're pregnant!"

"A woman's blood volume increases 50%," she added, "which is why ladies can get a little puffy in the face and lips during pregnancy."

The safety of lip injections or other dermal fillers, which are popular with celebrities, during pregnancy has not been established and most doctors advise against getting them if expecting.

In 2018, Ratajkowski, known for her plump pout, even shared a throwback pic of herself from the "summer of 6th grade" with the same luscious lips on her Instagram page.

Ratajkowski announced her pregnancy last October. She is currently in her third trimester.

Celebs Who've Admitted to Getting Plastic Surgery or Cosmetic Procedures

"It's p weird to have your body change so much in a matter of months [sic]," she wrote on Instagram, "but I've found I have a whole new appreciation for what my body can do and what is beautiful and I'm gonna celebrate it on here when I feel like it.

Ratajkowski and her husband have not revealed the sex of their baby. Last year, after announcing her pregnancy, she wrote in Vogue that she and Bear-McClard "like to respond that we won't know the gender until our child is 18 and that they'll let us know then."

Last weekend, Jennifer Lopez denied getting Botox, following an accusation from an Instagram user.

See celebs who have denied or spoken out against plastic surgery and other cosmetic work:

Emily Ratajkowski

Jennifer Lopez

Jenny from the Block continues to look like Jenny from the Block 20 years ago. In January 2021, she told an Instagram user, "I have never done Botox or any other injectables or surgery!! Just sayin'."

Jennifer Aniston

The 47-year-old actress did have a nose job when she was younger to fix a deviated septum but has spoke out against Botox and other facial fillers.

"There is also this pressure in Hollywood to be ageless," she told Yahoo! Beauty in 2014. "I think what I have been witness to, is seeing women trying to stay ageless with what they are doing to themselves. I am grateful to learn from their mistakes, because I am not injecting s--t into my face."

Gwyneth Paltrow

"I've probably tried everything. I would be scared to go under the knife, but you know, talk to me when I'm 50. I'll try anything. Except I won't do Botox again, because I looked crazy," the actress told Harper's Bazaar in 2013.

Drew Barrymore

The actress told InStyle magazine in 2012, "I say, don't fight the rings on the trunk of a tree. Just keep counting 'em."

"The idea of not looking like myself scares me," she added.

Emma Thompson

The actress told The Telegraph in 2011, "I'm not fiddling about with myself. We're in this awful youth-driven thing now where everybody needs to look 30 at 60."

Meryl Streep

The actress told Good Housekeeping in 2008. "You have to embrace getting older. Life is precious, and when you've lost a lot of people, you realize each day is a gift."

Jodie Foster

"Nah. It's not my thing," the actress told MORE magazine in 2007. "I don't have anything against it for other people. Whatever they want to do, I'm fine with it. For me, it's really a self-image thing. Like, I'd rather have somebody go, "Wow, that girl has a big nose" than 'Wow, that girl has a bad nose job.' I'd rather have a comment about who I am than about something that identifies me as being ashamed of who I am."

Lady Gaga

In 2011, the pop star told Harper's Bazaar, "I think that promoting insecurity in the form of plastic surgery is infinitely more harmful than an artistic expression related to body modification."

Kristen Stewart

The Twilight alum told Harper's Bazaar U.K. in 2015 she will "never" get plastic surgery, adding, "I am so freaked out by the idea of doing anything. And maybe that's completely arrogant but I don't want to change anything about myself. I think the women who do are losing their minds. It's vandalism."

Kate Winslet

In 2011, the actress told the U.K. newspaper The Telegraph that cosmetic surgery goes against her morals, the way her parents brought her up and what she considers to be "natural beauty."

"I will never give in," she added. "I am an actress, I don't want to freeze the expression of my face."

