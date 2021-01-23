Justin Bieber Looks Back on His DUI Arrest on the 7th Anniversary of the Infamous Incident

Watch : Justin Bieber in Jail Footage

Seven years ago today, Justin Bieber was smiling, even though he really didn't have anything to smile about. But today, he does.

On Jan. 23, 2014, the pop star, then 19 years old, was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving, drag racing, driving without a valid license and resisting arrest after police pulled him over on a residential street in Miami. Tests later showed Xanax and marijuana in his system, although his alcohol level was under the legal limit. A video of the pop star taken at the police station showed him taking a sobriety test and doing pushups. In his mug shot, he appeared in an orange jumpsuit, grinning from ear to ear.

"7 years ago today I got was arrested, not my finest hour," Justin, now 26, wrote on Instagram on Saturday, Jan. 23, alongside a photo taken of him leaving jail after posting bail hours following his arrest. He wore a black hoodie over a black tank top, black leather shorts and bright red sneakers.

Justin continued, "Not proud of where I was at in my life. I was hurting, unhappy, confused, angry, mislead, misunderstood and angry at god.. I also wore too much leather for someone in Miami. All this to say God has brought me a long way. From then til now I do realize something.. God was as close to me then as he is right now."