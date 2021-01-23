Celebrate Tiffani Thiessen's Birthday With Her Most Iconic Saved By the Bell Moments

Tiffani Thiessen is feeling the birthday love!
The Saved By the Bell star took to Instagram ahead of her special day to briefly reflect on her childhood. Posting a throwback photo of herself as a toddler, she shared, "Taking it waaay back as this little girl turns a whoppin' 47 years old tomorrow! Where did the time go?"
The birthday girl's husband, Brady Smith, adorably responded, "You meant 47 years YOUNG beautiful."
In a separate post, the 49-year-old actor continued to rave over the '90s superstar by writing a heartfelt message on his Instagram account.
"#happybirthday to our very own #wonder #woman," Brady began his caption. "Super hero abilities include: maker of amazing meals, fixer of boo boos, master of snuggles, purchaser of groceries, mediator of children's squabbles, designer of daily household activities, cheerleader of positivity & overall awesomeness of everything awesome!"
He closed, "@tiffanithiessen I'm the luckiest guy on the planet to call you my #wife (I'm reminded of this by the internet daily)."
While we may not get details of Tiffani's birthday plans that doesn't mean you can't relive her most iconic moments as Kelly Kapowski on Saved By the Bell. Scroll through our gallery below and get lost in the nostalgia.
Want more Saved By the Bell insight? Click here to read the most shocking secrets from the hit series.