Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Reunite, But It's Not What You Think

Very Cavallari fans are Very Confused.
Kristin Cavallari has said divorcing Jay Cutler was the "hardest decision" she's ever made. That's why her followers were perplexed when the pair reunited on Instagram on Friday, Jan. 22, for a smirking selfie.
Kristin and Jay both wrote identical and super cryptic captions, saying, "The world is full of users. 10 years. Can't break that."
It's true the celebs were together for 10 years, having first been linked in 2010 before marrying in 2013. But users? What?
Fans optimistically jumped to the conclusion that exes (who share three kids together) are happily back together. One wrote, "Nobody is going to break your bond you guys are parents of beautiful children!" while another said, "Ugh I love you two so much."
Others were just straight up confused. One user ruminated, "But wait. What. Does. This. Mean."
The reality star's own hairstylist, her friend Justin Anderson, fueled the fire by writing, "there's a calmness in the nashville air tonight lovies," and, "love you guys."
And adding even more mystery to the message is the fact that she's already exchanged "I love yous" with her new guy, comedian Jeff Dye. So what's going on?
Well, a source exclusively tells E! News that nothing has changed between Kristin and Jay. "They are friends and they are single. They will always have each other's back," the insider shared.
She apparently meant they'll be there for each other, as co-parents at least.
For the record, Kristin and Jay are mom and dad to Camden Jack Cutler, 8, Jaxon Wyatt Cutler, 6, and Saylor James Cutler, 5.
But in August, the Very Cavallari star and football quarterback decided to split after a decade of love.
"We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of," Kristin said at the time. "This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."
She later spoke on The Kelly Clarkson Show about why their heartbreaking separation actually lifted a weight off her shoulders. "Once I made the decision I had such a sense of relief," the 34 year old shared. "I was getting a lot of anxiety about it, my life has changed very much."
Two months later, she and Jeff took their romance to the next level with a steamy trip to Cabo, Mexico. Still, it's said to be fairly casual between them.