Summer Friday's Cloud Dew Moisturizer Totally Lives Up to the Hype

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Summer Fridays has a cult following for good reasons.

Since the launch of their best-selling Jet Lag Mask in 2018, the female-founded brand has released game-changing skincare products that have empowered women everywhere to love the skin they're in. Myself included! It didn't take me long to run the nearest Sephora after their newest product the Cloud Dew Oil-Free Gel Cream Moisturizer launched a few weeks ago.

The Cloud Dew Moisturizer came at the perfect time, too. I was on the hunt for a lightweight moisturizer that would rescue my parched winter skin but wouldn't make me break out. And the Cloud Dew did not disappoint! The gel-like cream gives your skin an instant hydrated glow thanks to powerhouse ingredients like hyaluronic acid and pineapple enzyme.