Married at First Sight's Jamie and Beth Found the Best Valentine's Day Gifts for Couples

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line or a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's the season of love and gratitude!
Although Valentine's Day may look a little different this year, Jamie Thompson and Elizabeth Bice are making it a priority to celebrate each other as the romantic holiday approaches.
"He is my biggest cheerleader and always keeps me motivated," Beth exclusively shared with E! News. "He is so encouraging to be around and has really helped me grow in so many ways. He is also the best dog dad ever and that makes me love him so much more."
Jamie added, "I am thankful to have Beth on Valentine's Day because she is so full of energy and that keeps life very fun for me. With everything going on, she keeps me in such a positive place and is always just wanting to have fun with me. I love that about her!"
As the couple prepares to share their life with fans on Married at First Sight: Couples Cam, the lovebirds shared a few gift ideas for readers. Start shopping below.
Polaroid Originals Now Instant Camera
"I love taking photos. I always have a camera with me and capturing moments. This would be the perfect gift to get more retro with your skills. Taking it back to the beginning of the real selfies. If your loved one loves to make and create content, this would be the perfect gift for them!"
Massage Gun Deep Tissue Massager
"I am a huge runner," Beth shared. "I got Jamie into running too and we spend some time at the gym. This gun would be perfect for your spouse or partner to use if they are into high intense activities. Valentine's Day is about love. So love yourself and your body!"
Grill Tools Set
"Jamie loves to cook, especially since we have been spending more time at home these days," Beth explained. "For the upcoming spring and summer months, every guy could use a new grill set."
Large Basic Caucasian Sex Mug
"Hands down best quote ever," the couple joked when recalling their infamous line from Married at First Sight. "If you and your loved one love a good laugh, hand them a big cup of some BCS on Valentine's Day morning. Their reaction will be priceless."
Vinglacé Wine Chiller
"Living around so many wineries here in Santa Barbara, I now appreciate the value of good wine supplies. This gift is so great for that perfect bottle of wine on Valentine's Day."
18 Piece Cocktail Shaker Set
"If your man or woman loves the art of mixing cocktails, then who wouldn't want a cocktail mixing set?" the couple shared. "We love this one. You can make it look really chic in your home. Jamie loves to make cocktails and now he can do it in style."
Venus Et Fleur Arrangement
"Slightly cliché, but I don't care! If your wife or girlfriend love flowers, these flowers will keep giving all year round. They will last up to a year! They are beautiful and what girl wouldn't want roses to last a year? Perfect for Valentine's Day!" See more flower picks here.
Voksun Vintage Record Player
"Jamie and I always listen to music while cooking dinner or hanging out," Beth shared. "A record player is a great way to dance the night away on Valentine's Day."
Still looking for the perfect Valentine's Day gift for the man in your life? This guide will help!
Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Lifetime. And catch up with Jamie and Beth when Married at First Sight: Couples Cam premieres Thursday, Feb. 4 at 8 p.m. only on Lifetime.