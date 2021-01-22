The Wilds' Helena Howard Sounds Off on That Jaw-Dropping Reveal & the Fate of Her Character

Watch : TV Shows That Got Us Through 2020

The double agent we never saw coming.

Just when we thought The Wilds couldn't surprise viewers more, the last two episodes revealed that soft-spoken Nora (played by Helena Howard) was the second mole teased throughout the season. For those unfamiliar with the Prime Video series, The Wilds follows a group of teenage girls who are deserted on an island after their plane crashed while heading to an empowerment retreat.

However, the girls survived for a reason as they're actually a part of a social experiment, the Dawn of Eve. When the initial mole (Chi Nguyen), whose undercover name was Jeanette Dao, died from internal bleeding, organizer Gretchen Klein (Rachel Griffiths) chose to move forward with the experiment as they had another informant on the ground.

While we learned in episode nine that Nora was the experiment's "confederate," Helena exclusively revealed to E! News that she knew about her character's betrayal from day one.

"From the pilot," she shared. "I knew from the beginning."