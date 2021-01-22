6 Pieces You Need From Frankies Bikinis New Knits Collection

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Are the winter blues getting you down?

Frankies Bikinis has a solution! Their new knitwear line just dropped and it's about to be on everyone's fashion mood boards. The apparel capsule features cotton candy-colored knit cardigans, sweatsuits, rompers, sweaters and tanks. So basically everything you need to elevate your WFH wardrobe!

While you might be looking at the price tag wondering if it's worth it, we're here to tell you to full send it (aka treat yourself)! Frankies Bikinis products are the definition of quality. We're huge fans of their adorable and inclusive swimwear styles so we expect the knit collection to be no different.

Our favorite piece from the new line? The Bowie Cropped Knit Sweater! It's a piece you can wear all year long and it looks so cozy.

See below for Frankies Bikinis new knitwear collection!