Joshua Bassett Praises Sabrina Carpenter's New Song Amid Olivia Rodrigo Rumors

Watch : Sabrina Carpenter Drops New Song "Skin"

Joshua Bassett has nothing but praise for Sabrina Carpenter.

On Friday, Jan. 22, the "Lie Lie Lie" singer took to his Instagram Story to give a shout out to the Girl Meets World star's new song "Skin" which dropped at midnight the same day.

The High School Musical: The Musicial: The Series actor shared the song's cover art and captioned, "been stuck in my head since I heard it!!! Congratulations @sabrinacarpenter on ‘skin', the new label, & all that's to come!!!"

Joshua's comment only makes fans side-eye the growing rumors of the pair's love triangle with fellow Disney Channel alum Olivia Rodrigo, 17.

For those just tuning in to this musical drama, fans are convinced that Joshua, 20, Sabrina, 21, and Olivia have been writing songs about each other.

It all started last summer when fans believed Joshua and Olivia—who played love interests on the Disney+ series HSMTMTS—had begun dating off screen but may have broken up in August. This was around the time Olivia mentioned a "failed relationship" on her TikTok account.