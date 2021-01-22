Tom Brokaw Announces Retirement After 55 Years With NBC News

After 55 years as an anchor, Tom Brokaw is hanging up his hat.

On Friday, Jan. 22, the veteran NBC News reporter announced he is finally retiring at the age of 80.

In a statement, Brokaw said that he is more than willing to pass the baton on to NBC's skilled team of reporters. "During one of the most complex and consequential eras in American history, a new generation of NBC News journalists, producers and technicians is providing America with timely, insightful and critically important information, 24/7," he reflected. "I could not be more proud of them."

During Brokaw's 55 years as a reporter for NBC, he covered countless significant moments across the world, including the fall of the Berlin Wall.

Notably, the journalist was one of the first Americans to interview Mikhail Gorbachev.

He also makes history as the only person to host all three major NBC News programs, the Today show, NBC Nightly News and Meet the Press.