Watch the Explosive First Look at Southern Charm's Season 7 Reunion

Isn't the old mainstay of minding one's manners an important one in the South? You wouldn't think so based on this sneak peek of Southern Charm's season seven reunion.
The expletive-filled trailer is a non-stop rollercoaster of drama, and every single cast member—Craig Conover, Kathryn Dennis, Austen Kroll, Shep Rose, Leva Bonaparte, Madison LeCroy and John Pringle—seems to be out for blood.
Before he even joins the group, Craig says, "I'm not walking off that stage until Madison's crying."
Fortunately for her, she seems to have brought receipts to back up her arguments—and not just for Craig. "I have a folder for all of you," Madison declares as she hands her phone to host Andy Cohen.
It's safe to say that probably includes her ex-boyfriend Austen, but judging by the trailer, he's more concerned about hashing things out with Leva, the newcomer who's clashed with most of the cast this season as a result of Kathryn's social media controversy.
As E! readers may recall, Kathryn sent a monkey emoji to a Black woman during a heated social media exchange in May 2020. While she's since apologized, the incident played out during season seven of the Bravo show, and some cast members saw Leva's attempts to hold Kathryn accountable as too harsh.
This brings us to the reunion, where Leva and Austen have words backstage and Kathryn accuses her of having "fun" with the controversy.
"I've had fun?!" Leva fires back. "Do you know how many death threats I get on the internet every day?"
Meanwhile, Shep's fidelity to his girlfriend is called into question and newbie John finds himself in the hot seat for continuously breaking "bro-code."
Watch it all go down in the above sneak peek!
Southern Charm's two-part reunion begins Thursday, January 28 at 9 p.m. Following the reunion, Bravo will air a "Secrets Revealed" special on Thursday, February 11 at 8 p.m. featuring never-before-seen footage from season seven.
