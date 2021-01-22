Naomi Campbell Pays Tribute to "Beautiful Godson" Harry Brant After His Death

Watch : Stephanie Seymour's Son Harry Brant Dies at Age 24

Following the death of Harry Brant, the son of supermodel Stephanie Seymour and publisher Peter Brant, Naomi Campbell has penned an emotional tribute to her late godson on Instagram.

The 24-year-old died of an accidental drug overdose on Jan. 17, his family confirmed earlier this week. Naomi, who came up in modeling alongside Stephanie in the '90s, shared two photos of her and Harry, a rising model who, alongside his brother Peter Brant Jr. had a line of cosmetics at MAC.

"It's taken me a few days to get my head around this to digest the fact my BEAUTIFUL GODSON HARRY BRANT HAS GONE TO THE SPIRITUAL WORLD," Naomi wrote in the caption of the Jan. 22 post. "SINCE YOU WERE A BABY YOU HAD THIS INNATE MAGICAL JOY , THAT YOU BOUGHT TO ALL WHO WAS AROUND YOU ,I WOULD TAKE YOU TO MY MEETINGS , AND THEY WOULD ASK ME , IF THEY COULD HIRE YOU , YOU WERE NOT EVEN 10 yrs Old , SMART AS A WHIP , CREATIVITY BURSTING FROM YOU ON EVERY LEVEL."