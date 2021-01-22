Candace Cameron Bure Responds to Fans "Disappointed" by Who She Follows on Social Media

Candace Cameron Bure chooses to maintain a full house on social media.
The 44-year-old Fuller House actress took to her Instagram Story on Thursday, Jan. 21 to address fans who have recently voiced concerns over some of the accounts that she follows on Twitter and Instagram.
"I read several comments from people, and I think there's quite a bit of new followers, so thank you if you're still around for following me here," she said with a laugh. "People that were disappointed or told me that they were unfollowing me because of the people I choose to follow on Instagram. And it's always strange to me because I follow a very broad range of people—politically, within my work industry and then personal friends and things I like."
Candace did not specify which accounts she was following that bothered people. She is currently following just over 1,100 accounts, including political figures such as President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Barack Obama and Donald and Melania Trump, along with Sarah Huckabee Sanders, polarizing pundit Candace Owens and conservative outlet Blaze Media.
"But a follow does not mean an endorsement," she continued. "A follow does not mean I agree with everything they say and do. It just means I follow a broad range of people so that I have perspective. I want to know what's going on in the world, I want to hear different sides of the argument. I follow people in entertainment that I don't necessarily agree with or act the same way, but I want to hear what our society, what culture is dishing out."
She pointed out that she understands that some people prefer to only follow accounts that align with them, and that some users would probably have trouble seeing posts that reflect opposing views from their own.
"I follow left and right, but it doesn't make my blood boil," she said. "I don't get angry at it. So maybe it's healthy for some of you not to follow people you disagree with. But it doesn't upset me—it just gives me perspective."
This is not the first time that the Dancing With the Stars alum has responded to social media remarks. After commenters wrote negative messages on an Instagram photo she posted of her family on Jan. 2, she took to Facebook to express her dismay.
"Shame on you," Candance wrote. "It doesn't matter if you're 10 or 90 years old, rude is rude."