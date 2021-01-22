The Bachelor's Nick Viall Steps Out With Rumored New Girlfriend Natalie Joy

Watch : Nick Viall & Ben Higgins Give Colton Underwood "Bachelor" Advice

Nick Viall has a new joy in his life—Natalie Joy, that is.

On Tuesday, Jan. 19, paparazzi spotted the Viall Files podcast host on a walk with his rumored girlfriend. The pair were wearing casual ensembles as they took a stroll through the Los Angeles neighborhood Nick calls home.

The evening outing is the first time the couple has been officially spotted together.

For months now, fans have speculated that Nick was dating Natalie, piecing together clues from their respective Instagram accounts.

One such clue comes from back in September, when the health care professional posted a sultry photo of herself in a pool. She captioned the bikini pic, "this is what i'll be doing while you watch football."

Nick's fans noticed that he liked the pic and that the pool bared striking resemblance to the one in his new home's backyard.