The Bachelor's Nick Viall Steps Out With Rumored New Girlfriend Natalie Joy

Nick Viall has a new joy in his life—Natalie Joy, that is.
On Tuesday, Jan. 19, paparazzi spotted the Viall Files podcast host on a walk with his rumored girlfriend. The pair were wearing casual ensembles as they took a stroll through the Los Angeles neighborhood Nick calls home.
The evening outing is the first time the couple has been officially spotted together.
For months now, fans have speculated that Nick was dating Natalie, piecing together clues from their respective Instagram accounts.
One such clue comes from back in September, when the health care professional posted a sultry photo of herself in a pool. She captioned the bikini pic, "this is what i'll be doing while you watch football."
Nick's fans noticed that he liked the pic and that the pool bared striking resemblance to the one in his new home's backyard.
Not to mention, a woman can be heard in the background of Nick's many Instagram videos.
This is one of Nick's first public relationships since ending his engagement to Vanessa Grimaldi in 2017.
Nick and Vanessa fell in love on season 21 of The Bachelor and managed to make their relationship last five months, before calling it quits for good. As they told E! News at the time, "We gave this relationship our all and we are saddened that we did not get the fairytale ending we hoped for."
The podcast host went on to briefly date January Jones in 2018.
Fans only became privy to this knowledge last January, when the Mad Men actress described the short fling she had with Nick.
"Nick slid into my DMs and he's like, 'I'm so sorry that your perception of me is so negative. I'd love to take you out to coffee and see if I can change your mind,'" she said on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast. "I squealed."
Nick went on to spark romance rumors with The O.C. actress Rachel Bilson, but it seems their relationship was strictly platonic.