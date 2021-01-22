Why Bali Body Converted Me To Fake Tanning

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Self tanners have come a long way from making you look like an oompa loompa. But since I prefer a natural look, I still usually steer clear of them out of fear of a mishap.

Well, now that's all changed thanks to Bali Body. The Australian brand's self tanning mousse is never streaky, smells fresh and clean and doesn't break out my chest or back (I have sensitive skin).