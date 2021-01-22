Britney Spears’ “Unraveling” Is Exposed in Trailer for New Documentary

Watch : Happy Birthday, Britney Spears: E! News Rewind

Britney Spears' relationship with her father James Spears is being put under the microscope in the new episode from The New York Times Presents.

Titled "Framing Britney," the documentary, which released a trailer on Jan. 21, dives into the career highs and lows of the "Oops...I Did It Again" singer as well as her unusual conservatorship situation, which has sparked a great deal of controversy in recent years.

Britney rose to a stratospheric level of fame as a teenager with her 1998 smash hit album ...Baby One More Time, but by 2006 faced intense criticism as she publicly struggled with mental health issues. In 2008, her father James was named co-conservator of Britney, along with a lawyer, Andrew Wallet. Though Wallet resigned in 2018, James has continued to control all of Britney's financial assets and has final say in many of her personal decisions, such as whether or not she gets married. Britney has sought legal action to remove James as conservator and live independently, however, a judge declined the request and extended the conservatorship to September 2021.