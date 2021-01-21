Dustin Diamond Begins Chemotherapy for Stage 4 Lung Cancer

Watch : "Saved by the Bell" New Series on Peacock: E! News Rewind

Dustin Diamond has completed his first round of chemotherapy as a treatment for stage 4 lung cancer, his representatives confirmed to E! News. He will begin receiving physical therapy shortly.

The actor, who starred as Screech in the Saved by the Bell franchise from 1989 to 2000, was hospitalized earlier this month. He announced through his representatives that he was diagnosed with cancer.

"At this time we can confirm that Dustin does have cancer," his team shared. "Dustin will disclose more information once it is available and a plan moving forward is made... We ask everyone to respect Dustin's privacy during this difficult time. All positivity and prayers are appreciated."

Following his first round of chemotherapy, Dustin's representative Roger Paul shared an update on how he is doing. "Dustin is looking forward to spending more time with his girlfriend, playing his bass guitar/video games," Roger said, "as well as making videos for his fans on social media."