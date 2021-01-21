Hillary Clinton Calls Meeting Kamala Harris' Grand-Niece the "Highlight" of Inauguration Day

Watch : Kamala Harris' Most Memed Moments

There were many amazing moments from the 2021 Presidential Inauguration. From Kamala Harris making history as the first female vice president, to John Legend singing Nina Simone's "Feeling Good" on the steps of the Washington Monument, it was a great day all around.

But for Hillary Clinton, meeting the vice president's grand-niece, Amara, at the swearing-in ceremony was a moment she'll never forget. The former secretary of state shared a photo of their encounter to Instagram, writing, "Meeting @KamalaHarris's grand-niece was a highlight of an already pretty great day."

Amara's mama, 36-year-old Meena Harris, previously revealed that the 4-year-old was quite insistent on being introduced to the former First Lady at the Capitol. On Wednesday, she wrote on Twitter, "She asked every 5 mins throughout the entire ceremony if she could meet @HillaryClinton."

Meena also remarked that she was "actually sobbing" over Hillary's post, and tbh, same.