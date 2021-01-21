Wash Away Negativity With Spongellé's New Spiritual Detox Collection

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Center yourself with Spongellé's new Spiritual Detox Collection!

Since the first few weeks of 2021 have felt like a whole year, make sure to take time out of your day to treat yourself! And what better way to give your body some TLC than Spongellé's best-selling 4-in-1 buffer, which functions as a body wash, loofah, exfoliator, and moisturizer. Their Spiritual Detox Collection will allow you wind down from a busy day by enjoying the healing power of ashwagandha root extract and crystals. And each buffer lasts for over 22 washes, so you can rest easy knowing you are also helping the environment.

To cleanse and renew your mind, body and soul, check out Spongellé's Spiritual Detox Collection below!