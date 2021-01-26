Kameron Westcott's Valentine's Day Guide Proves Pink Gifts Are Bigger in Texas

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line or a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It's that time of the year: time to celebrate all things pink!

With just weeks to go until Valentine's Day, couples are starting to search for that perfect gift to share with their special someone. And while a thoughtful present is lovely, Kameron Westcott loves the romantic holiday for so many reasons.

"Seeing my signature color pink everywhere and hearing and watching love all around me makes me feel energized and happy," the Real Housewives of Dallas star exclusively shared with E! News. "Whether I'm celebrating with my family, my husband or my best friends, it's the time to show my loved ones that I appreciate them."

If you need some help in finding thoughtful, creative gifts, keep scrolling to see Kameron's gift picks.