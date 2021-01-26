Kameron Westcott's Valentine's Day Guide Proves Pink Gifts Are Bigger in Texas

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line or a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's that time of the year: time to celebrate all things pink!
With just weeks to go until Valentine's Day, couples are starting to search for that perfect gift to share with their special someone. And while a thoughtful present is lovely, Kameron Westcott loves the romantic holiday for so many reasons.
"Seeing my signature color pink everywhere and hearing and watching love all around me makes me feel energized and happy," the Real Housewives of Dallas star exclusively shared with E! News. "Whether I'm celebrating with my family, my husband or my best friends, it's the time to show my loved ones that I appreciate them."
If you need some help in finding thoughtful, creative gifts, keep scrolling to see Kameron's gift picks.
U Beauty The Super Smart Hydrator
"I love a great hydrating serum during the winter. My face is always so dry and I love that it not only hydrates, but also prevents fine lines and wrinkles. It's hard to find serums these days that do both."
Chanel Sequins & Gold-Tone Metal Multicolor Flap Bag
"If my husband is willing to splurge, I would take this DREAM BAG any day!"
Sequined Tulle Dress
"This is a cute dress for my daughter to wear on Valentine's Day or to just save for another date! This time of the year is great to buy pink dresses for your closet since they have such a great selection of pinks out there!"
SparkleDog Multivitamin Daily Supplement Soft Chews for Dogs
"Dogs need a Valentine's treat as well," Kameron shared before gushing about her company, Sparkle Dog. "These are heart shaped chewy multi-vitamins and yummy so dogs think they're treats, but they're actually multi-vitamins! My dogs love them!"
Bedhead Kiss Kiss Knit Pajama Set
"This is the perfect time to stock up on cute pink pajamas. Nothing better to cozy up to your loved one and sit by a fire in cute pink PJ's!! You can't always find the perfect shade of pink during the year!"
LAFCO Duchess Peony / Powder Room Candle
"A lady can never have too many candles for her home! This is one of my favorite scented candles and its the perfect color for the holiday."
Pink Sparkle Glitter Shinning Place Mat Set
"This is a great item for the home year round…but would be cute and festive to use if your cooking at home during Valentines Day!"
Clé de Peau Radiant Lip Gloss in Sparkling Fresh Pink
"A girl can never have too many pink glosses. This one is my favorite and it's the perfect hint of pink during the day!"
Amazon Echo
"These are amazing and everyone needs one in their life! My husband needs one so I can call him from the other room when dinner is ready!"
These 10 items will help reset your eyes from too much screen time. And don't forget! Real Housewives of Dallas airs Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. only on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)