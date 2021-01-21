Kim Kardashian's New TBT Pic of Chicago West & Stormi Webster Is Too Cute

Watch : Kim Kardashian Celebrates Chicago West's 3rd Birthday!

They really do grow up too fast!

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on Thursday, Jan. 21 with what might be the cutest throwback photo of all time. In the pic, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is holding her daughter Chicago West and niece Stormi Webster when they were just infants. Both babies are staring into the camera, showing off their gorgeous eyes.

The caption read, "OMG found this pic in my phone and our babies are so tiny and cute and chunky and perfect!!!"

Kylie Jenner, who welcomed Stormi with ex Travis Scott in February 2018, was in complete agreement with Kim. "so tiny," the 23-year-old makeup mogul commented.

There's no telling just how young the Kardashian cousins are in the sweet snapshot, but Stormi is currently 2 years old and will celebrate her third birthday on Feb. 1. Chicago, on the other hand, did exactly that last week, turning 3 on Jan. 15.