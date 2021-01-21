Devin Booker's Flirty Post With Kendall Jenner Proves Their Relationship Is Hotter Than Ever

Watch : Kendall Jenner Gets Smothered - Telenovela

Seems like things are steamier than even between Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner.

On Thursday, Jan. 21, the Phoenix Sun player shared an Instagram post of the model in a bikini lying next to a pool of water to his Instagram Story. He caption the photo "Whew" along with a panting emoji.

While the attractive pair hasn't publicly spoken out about their relationship, they've definitely been dropping very obvious hints that something may be brewing.

They were first spotted together early last year in Arizona and then again in May on Memorial Day.

Back in August, the stars were seen with Kylie Jenner during a night out at Nobu in Malibu, Calif. A few days later, an eyewitness saw the two casually running errands and hopping into Booker's car.

"They were just out running errands," the eyewitness explained at the time. "It was a very casual outing, but it seems they are spending more time together for sure and getting closer."