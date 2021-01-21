Stassi Schroeder's Husband Beau Clark Shares First Look at Daughter Hartford's Face

Watch : Stassi Schroeder & Beau Clark Are Married

Stassi Schroeder's husband Beau Clark just gave fans a first glimpse at their 2-week-old daughter, Hartford Charlie Rose Clark.

The 40-year-old dad took to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Jan. 21 after the newborn spit up on his shirt. In a video, he can be seen carrying little Hartford around as he proudly laughs about his "first barf."

"Just a little barf," he adds, smiling while the camera briefly shows a close-up look at his baby girl's face.

The video is the latest in a series of updates Beau has shared about his and Stassi's first weeks of parenthood. Earlier this month, the Girl Dad documented the family's "first brunch," and a few days later, Beau posted a video of Stassi nursing Hartford.

"We truly cannot begin to describe the happiness and joy we are feeling at this moment," the couple told People after the birth of their little girl on Thursday, Jan. 7. "It's something that you hear from all new parents right after birth, but something magical happens."