Stassi Schroeder's Husband Beau Clark Shares First Look at Daughter Hartford's Face

Stassi Schroeder's husband Beau Clark just gave fans a first glimpse at their 2-week-old daughter, Hartford Charlie Rose Clark.
The 40-year-old dad took to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Jan. 21 after the newborn spit up on his shirt. In a video, he can be seen carrying little Hartford around as he proudly laughs about his "first barf."
"Just a little barf," he adds, smiling while the camera briefly shows a close-up look at his baby girl's face.
The video is the latest in a series of updates Beau has shared about his and Stassi's first weeks of parenthood. Earlier this month, the Girl Dad documented the family's "first brunch," and a few days later, Beau posted a video of Stassi nursing Hartford.
"We truly cannot begin to describe the happiness and joy we are feeling at this moment," the couple told People after the birth of their little girl on Thursday, Jan. 7. "It's something that you hear from all new parents right after birth, but something magical happens."
Stassi and Beau added, "We are feeling so blessed and grateful to have a beautiful and most importantly, healthy baby girl."
The couple announced their big baby news in June, shortly after Stassi was fired from Vanderpump Rules along with Kristen Doute. Bravo's decision came after former castmate Faith Stowers revealed that the pair called the police on her to report a false claim. Stassi and Kristen later apologized.
A few months later, in September, Stassi wed Beau in a small ceremony after their plans for a big wedding in Italy were thwarted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
