Cardi B Hilariously Jokes Why She Couldn't Perform "WAP" at the 2021 Inauguration

Cardi B's "W.A.P." would have made an appearance at the Inauguration, but she already had a scheduled engagement.

On Thursday, Jan. 21, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper took to her Twitter to reveal the true reason why she couldn't perform the NSFW song featuring Megan Thee Stallion at the momentous presidential inauguration.

"Ugh I was supposed to perform wap at the inauguration today but I had a dentist appointment," she joked, "maybe next time." Of course, fans accepted the star's doctor's note. One Twitter user wrote, "There'd always be a next time my Queen," along with the now meme-worthy photo of a masked Michelle Obama pointing her finger.

As fans may recall, this isn't the first time the mega star has used her dentist as a reason for missing a major event. Back in November, the 28-year-old missed the American Music Awards where she was being awarded with Favorite Song in the Ray/Hip Hop category.