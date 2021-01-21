Orlando Bloom Shares His Tearful Reaction to Katy Perry's Inauguration Night Performance

Watch : Katy Perry Gives Birth to First Child With Orlando Bloom

Orlando Bloom is "one proud partner" after watching Katy Perry's Inauguration performance.

On the evening of Jan. 20, the singer performed her hit 2010 song "Firework" during the Celebrating America special, which was hosted by Tom Hanks. The Smile star, dressed in all white, sang the powerful ballad with fireworks shooting into the night sky.

After watching the performance, Bloom—who shares daughter Daisy Dove with the singer—took to Instagram to share his thoughts of the momentous experience.

"One day our little girl will grow up and see her mother play her part in a moment in history that we hope will heal, we hope will unite, we hope, we love," he wrote in the caption. "One proud partner here with a tear of joy us."

Katy and the Pirates of the Caribbean star welcomed their first child together, Daisy, back in August. Orlando also shares 10-year-old Flynn Christopher with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr.