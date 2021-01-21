Dale Moss' Mystery Woman Revealed Following Accusations He Cheated on Bachelorette Clare Crawley

When Dale Moss said he and Clare Crawley "just got a lot going on in our lives right now," following their split he failed to mention anything about suspicions of cheating.
Just over two months since fans watched Moss get down on one knee as The Bachelorette's season 16 winner, multiple sources familiar with the situation tell E! News Crawley believes Moss has been cheating on her throughout their engagement. Now, E! can confirm the mystery woman is Eleonora Srugo, a New York City-based real estate agent. E! News has reached out to Srugo, Crawley and Moss for comment.
While Moss maintained it was a business relationship between him and Srugo, "Clare has always been skeptical," a source with knowledge of the circumstance noted. "She never trusted the friendship and thought it was shady."
Since 2019, Srugo and Moss have been interacting on Instagram, with Crawley's now-ex occasionally commenting on Srugo's posts in the months before he appeared on The Bachelorette. Such was the case in March 2020 when he commented "RBF :)" on a photo she posted of herself sitting in a bathing suit poolside. When Srugo shared a snap of herself dressed up as Princess Leia on May 4, Moss wrote, "Yessssss." He most recently liked her Nov. 4, 2020 post.
And, back in December 2019, nearly a year before Moss was revealed as a contestant on The Bachelorette, he posted a group photo with his arm around Srugo from a sponsored dinner in Manhattan. "Regardless of how many events, premiers or parties I go to," he captioned the picture, "NOTHING beats having a random night out with friends to celebrate one another."
The first source told E! News that Srugo "has been talking to her friends about sneaking around with Dale." And it apparently was not just word of mouth. Crawley "has seen proof," the source noted, that whenever Moss was in New York City without her, he was with Srugo.
"Dale would always reassure Clare that it was nothing serious," described the source, but "multiple people have told Clare that Dale was parading around NYC with this girl." Each time, the source continued, "Clare would confront him about his relationship and tried to question him about it, but he would always deny it."
Meanwhile, a source close to Dale has denied the claims. "There is zero truth to the romance rumors," the Dale insider told E! News. "Dale was faithful to Clare throughout their entire relationship."
As for the nature of the relationship between Moss and Srugo, the source said she "was helping Dale find a bigger apartment for when Clare would eventually move to New York."
"He has known the girl for way longer than he has known Clare," the Dale insider pointed out, "so of course they would be in touch." In fact, the source also noted that Moss and Srugo work out at the same gym. As the insider put it, "This is an innocent friendship."
Srugo's friend echoed that sentiment, describing the "intimate relationship" that generally forms from brokers and clients working together. In general, "they become their social workers, they know the client's financials, they become their dog sitters in some cases," explained the close pal. "They can become like family. In this case, Eleonora and Dale are close friends, but that is all." Indeed, according to the friend, Eleonora is a strict professional: "She definitely wouldn't sleep with someone's fiancé."
While the first source says his so-called friendship with Srugo was "a root cause of a lot of" arguments between Moss, 32, and Crawley, 39, it was not their only sore spot. "Clare and Dale have been fighting a lot recently," a source previously told E! News. "They are mainly in disagreement over lifestyle preferences. Dale wants to be in a lively city and focus on his career, and Clare is rooted in Sacramento to help care for her mom. It's been very tense recently between them."
Shortly after E! News reported the pair was taking time apart on Jan. 19, Moss broke the news to fans that they had officially decided to go their separate ways, which Crawley was surprised to read on social media.
"She believed they were working on their relationship," another source familiar with the circumstance told E! News. "And then Dale abruptly posted to his Instagram page that they had parted ways. Clare was in shock by this and felt completely blindsided." However, the source close to Moss denies this, insisting he waited a week to post after Crawley asked for more time to process the news: "Dale respected that."
Two days after Moss' social media announcement, Crawley broke her silence and, in the process, addressed being caught off guard by her ex-fiancé. "I was made aware of a 'mutual' statement at the same time you all were," she told fans on Instagram Jan. 21, "so I've needed some time to really digest this. Speaking for myself, my intentions with this relationship have always been very clear, so the truth is I am crushed. This was not what I expected or hoped for and am still trying to process this."
The reality star went on to reflect on the many challenges she faced over the last year, including her high-profile romance. "2020 was one hell of a year, with covid, battling severe anxiety post-show, balancing a public new relationship, all while slowly losing my mother," Crawley wrote. "It hasn't been ideal circumstances, but that is life right. I have been looking forward to the light at the end of the tunnel. Our relationship was not perfect, but I can say that I was genuinely invested with all of my heart. I may not have all the answers, but I do know this—I will continue to show up, stand by my word, and be committed to love."
As for Moss, he still wants the best for them both. "He is committed to staying on good terms with Clare," the close source shared, "and has nothing but love and respect for her."