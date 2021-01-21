Dale Moss' Mystery Woman Revealed Following Accusations He Cheated on Bachelorette Clare Crawley

Watch : Dale Moss Says "Clare and I Have a Lot of Love for Each Other"

When Dale Moss said he and Clare Crawley "just got a lot going on in our lives right now," following their split he failed to mention anything about suspicions of cheating.

Just over two months since fans watched Moss get down on one knee as The Bachelorette's season 16 winner, multiple sources familiar with the situation tell E! News Crawley believes Moss has been cheating on her throughout their engagement. Now, E! can confirm the mystery woman is Eleonora Srugo, a New York City-based real estate agent. E! News has reached out to Srugo, Crawley and Moss for comment.

While Moss maintained it was a business relationship between him and Srugo, "Clare has always been skeptical," a source with knowledge of the circumstance noted. "She never trusted the friendship and thought it was shady."

Since 2019, Srugo and Moss have been interacting on Instagram, with Crawley's now-ex occasionally commenting on Srugo's posts in the months before he appeared on The Bachelorette. Such was the case in March 2020 when he commented "RBF :)" on a photo she posted of herself sitting in a bathing suit poolside. When Srugo shared a snap of herself dressed up as Princess Leia on May 4, Moss wrote, "Yessssss." He most recently liked her Nov. 4, 2020 post.

And, back in December 2019, nearly a year before Moss was revealed as a contestant on The Bachelorette, he posted a group photo with his arm around Srugo from a sponsored dinner in Manhattan. "Regardless of how many events, premiers or parties I go to," he captioned the picture, "NOTHING beats having a random night out with friends to celebrate one another."