Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Are TikTok Royalty in Bridgerton-Themed Video

Watch : Gabrielle Union Shares Romantic Video on Dwyane Wade's Birthday

Looks like Gabrielle Union is the true diamond of the season.

The multi-hyphenate businesswoman and her husband Dwyane Wade took to TikTok to have a bit of fun and create a Bridgerton-themed sequence.

In the video, set to the sounds of Duomo song "Wildest Dreams," the Deliver Us From Eva actress and the retired basketball star could be seen running across the beach.

As Gabrielle looked back, the words "Did anyone see us?" flashed across the scene. Then Dwyane appeared with, "No I don't think so."

"Wonderful," appeared on the screen, before the Bring It On star looked seductively into the camera and changed to, "Are you sure you can perform?"

As the athlete took a sip from his Red Stripe beer, the screen read, "I always do."

Then there was a countdown of "Ready, Set, Go!" with the couple running down the shore screaming and laughing.

"Everything hurts!" Dwyane shouted as Kaavia Wade's mom ran behind him. "Everything hurts!"