All the Details on Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's New York City Date Night

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are quietly continuing to enjoy quality time together.

The couple, who spent Christmas Eve together in her home country of Barbados, were spotted together on a dinner date in New York City on Monday, Jan. 18.

They ate at popular Italian restaurant Emilio's Ballato, the eatery that is located in the Soho neighborhood and owned by Katie Holmes' boyfriend, chef Emilio Vitolo Jr. The Ocean's 8 star was photographed outside of the restaurant, as seen below.

"Rihanna arrived with a group of friends and met A$AP Rocky there," a source tells E! News. "They entered the restaurant through different doors and tried to be discreet. A$AP Rocky entered behind a bodyguard and ducked inside quickly. Once everyone arrived, they sat together with a group of friends."

The insider shares that the group was honoring ASAP Yams, A$AP Rocky's late business partner who died Jan. 18, 2015 at age 26. ASAP Yams' fans and loved ones celebrate "Yams Day" each year to mark the anniversary of his passing.