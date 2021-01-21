Inaugural Poet Amanda Gorman Reveals Hamilton Lyric That Helped Her Overcome Speech Impediment

Watch : 5 Things to Know About Inauguration Poet Amanda Gorman

Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman was not throwing away her shot.

The 22-year-old writer caught the nation's attention while delivering her stirring "The Hill We Climb" at the 2021 Presidential Inauguration on Wednesday, Jan. 20 to celebrate the swearing-in of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

During an interview with CNN after the event, the first national youth poet laureate told Anderson Cooper that she dealt with a speech impediment until about two or three years ago, and that she overcame it with the help of a certain Tony-winning musical about American history.

"It was as recent as college that I was still struggling to say the 'R' sound, and so one thing that I would do to try to train myself to say it, is I would listen to the song 'Aaron Burr, Sir,' which is just packed with R's," she explained. "And I would try to keep up with Leslie Odom Jr. as he's doing this amazing rap, and I'd say, 'If I can train myself to do this song, then I can train myself to say this letter.'"