Halsey Announces She's Pregnant, Expecting First Baby
16 Valentine's Day Gifts Your Man Will Actually Use and Love

Struggling to find the perfect Valentine's Day gift for the man in your life? Let us help with fashion, beauty and tech picks that will win over his heart.

By Mike Vulpo Jan 27, 2021 12:00 PMTags
We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Tick tock, ladies and gentlemen: Valentine's Day is almost here!

In just a few short weeks, couples will be scrambling to find a dozen roses, a tasty dessert or a nice Minted card to express how much they love their partner. But why not go above and beyond this year with an extra thoughtful present?

While men are notoriously difficult to shop for especially around the holidays, we thought outside the box and compiled items a dude would love and use.

From Herschel's wide variety of backpacks to Related Garments' matching socks and underwear packs, there's something for your man in our guide below. And yes, some of these items can be enjoyed by both parties day after day. We see you Keurig brewer.

10 Tasty Gifts to Sweeten Up Valentine's Day

Herschel Heritage MLB Backpack

Whether you need a backpack for work, school or that neighborhood hike, Herschel is the brand for you. We love the backpacks that help show what team you're rooting for once baseball season kicks off later this spring. 

$70
$42
Herschel

Ugg Scuff Slipper

Looking for a cozy pair of footwear that never goes out of style? Look no further than Ugg's scruff slipper, which keeps feet warm and comfortable, whatever the weather. 

$80
Nordstrom

Related Garments Men's Boxer Briefs and Socks Matching Underwear Set

Be honest: could your man use an underwear and sock upgrade? Related Garments is here to help. The brand known for their premium quality undergarments came up with the idea to have matching boxer briefs and socks. And yes, they have face masks too. 

$26-$70
Amazon

Tailgate Men's Dip-Dye T-Shirt

Want to know a secret? American Eagle has a special Tailgate section online dedicated to NBA, NFL, MLB and college fashion. With basketball season in full swing, we recommend the dip-dye t-shirts that represent your man's favorite team. 

$35
American Eagle

The Keto Guido Cookbook

"The book is basically a practical guide to what Keto is and how I apply it to my life," Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino told E! News. "I've been doing it for six years now and it's a way of life. A lot of people don't know where to start. This is the perfect starting point and it explains in English—not like scientific terms—how to live the lifestyle. It has 100 recipes that you can enjoy too." 

$17
Amazon

MUK LUKS Men's 3-Pack Beanie Set

Is your man not visiting the barber shop regularly because of COVID-19? Maybe his bald head needs to stay warm during the cold winter months? Or perhaps your man just wants to be on trend? Whatever the reason, every dude needs some neutral beanies in his closet. 

$21
QVC

Fire in the Hole Gift Set

Get ready to have your man smell like adventure! Made in the USA, Outlaw's gift set is made with love and all-vegan oils. Plus, it features body wash, body lotion, cologne and deodorant. 

$67
$60
Outlaw Soaps

Leather AirPods Pro Case

Is the guy in your life always losing things, especially his Airpods? We have a feeling this stylish case will help him keep track of his beloved Apple product. 

$45
Bullstrap

Stryx The Starter Kit

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval recently partnered with Stryx, a men's cosmetic and skincare brand. This starter kit includes a concealer tool, gel cleanser, energizing eye tool and advanced lip balm. Trust us, guys will thank you later. 

$69
$62
Stryx

BottleKeeper—The Standard 2.0 Beer Bottle Insulator

Shark Tank viewers may recognize Bottlekeeper, which promises to keep beers colder for a longer period of time. As an added bonus, each cap contains a bottle opener built in. 

$35
Amazon

Kenny Flowers' Nauti by Nature Swimsuits

Before you know it, summer will be here meaning trips to the beach and pool. Kenny Flowers has fun designs for the man in your life who likes to dress a little adventurous. Southern Charm's Shep Rose was recently spotted wearing board shorts from the brand too. 

$85
Kenny Flowers

ION Audio Ford Mustang Portable Bluetooth Retro Stereo

There's just something about a Ford Mustang that grabs a guy's attention. Before you buy that standard speaker, consider this unique retro stereo that can stream music from any Bluetooth-enabled device. 

$97
QVC

Sperry Men's Authentic Original Leather Boat Shoe

Sperry's Global Brand Ambassador John Legend picked out his favorite shoes for Valentine's Day and quickly chose the iconic boat shoe. This pair is still hand-sewn using time-honored craftsmanship with premium materials. It remains an icon of prep style. 

$95
Sperry

Reshoevn8r Shoe & Sneaker Cleaning Kits

Keep his sneakers looking super fresh with Reshoevn8r's cleaning kit. With enough supply to clean up to 50 pairs of shoes, it's no surprise that more than 450 people have given this product five-star ratings on Amazon. 

$20
Amazon

Keurig K Mini Plus Brewer

Start your morning good to go with this must-have kitchen gadget. This K Mini Plus by Keurig offers a slim profile for a better fit in tight places, so you can brew coffee, tea, hot cocoa and more anywhere in under two minutes. 

$100
QVC

Pair of Thieves Off Duty Supersoft Lounge Pants

While you may think of underwear when first hearing Pair of Thieves, Cash Warren's company has expanded into multiple areas including masks, shirts and loungewear. If you can only treat your man to one item from the brand that has the "best basics on the planet," make it be the luxurious lounge pants.  

$50
Pair of Thieves

Looking for a good book to read this season? We found 12 reads that could be your next obsession. 

