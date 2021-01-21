President Joe Biden Cuddles and Dances With Grandson Beau in Must-See Inauguration Day Moment

Watch : Joe Biden Wins 2020 U.S. Election: Celebrities React

Joe Biden and a young pal may have stolen the show during the "Celebrating America" prime-time special that aired live as part of his 2021 Presidential Inauguration.

Social media users immediately came down with a severe case of cuteness overload on Wednesday, Jan. 20 while watching Joe bond with his baby grandson, Beau Biden, as he held him in the White House. Seen in the tweet below, Demi Lovato's dynamic performance of Bill Withers' "Lovely Day" played on the screen in front of them, and at times the child appeared to wave at the singer.

Joe's son Hunter Biden and filmmaker Melissa Cohen, who tied the knot in May 2019, welcomed young Beau in March 2020. The boy's name pays tribute to Joe's late son Beau Biden, following his 2015 death at the age of 46 after a battle with brain cancer.

"Omg!" one Twitter user wrote. "I'm on emotion overload!! Just seeing @JoeBiden in the @WhiteHouse w/ family, holding his grand baby, dancing to #LovelyDay! I'm blubbering again!"

Another individual posted, "are you normal or did you just cry over joe biden holding a baby and dancing in front of his family."

A third person tweeted, "My fav moment, Joe Biden holding his grand baby kinda jamming with him. That is a class and grace." The message included a heart emoji.