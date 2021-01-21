TV Episodes To Watch If You Need a Good Cathartic Cry

Watch : TV Shows That Got Us Through 2020

Sometimes, you just gotta cry it out.

It might be an understatement to say we've all been through a lot lately, and emotions are flying all over the place. Some of us have been stuck inside, some of us have been at work during a pandemic, and most of us aren't handling it all that well. Plus, we all just got a new president, and that's a lot to take in.

If you haven't had a good cry yet, we'd like to recommend it and offer you a selection of TV episodes that might just help give your cry the fictional support it needs. You don't have to cry over real things if you don't want to, but why not cry over a few TV characters?

In the below list, you've got your pick of happy cries, sad cries, death-related cries, romantic cries, and everything in between. Get the tissues ready, and maybe a pint of ice cream or two!