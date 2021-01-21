Bachelorette's Dale Moss Accused of Cheating on Clare Crawley Throughout Entire Engagement

Watch : Should "Bachelorette" Clare Crawley Get Another Chance?

With a few notable exceptions (we're looking at you, Jake Pavelka; ditto, Arie Luyendyk, Jr.), Bachelor Nation couples tend to offer fairly staid reasons for why their relationship wilted.

As they're busily shipping off that Neil Lane diamond and hashing out who gets custody of Chris Harrison in the breakup, the once madly in love duos craft statements about their mutual decision to separate and the deep admiration they still hold for each other.

And for a minute there, it appeared Clare Crawley and Dale Moss would be following that script.

Confirming their separation on Instagram Jan. 19, the former NFL athlete shared that it was "the healthiest decision for both of us," noting they continued to want "the best things for one another." He doubled down when approached by a reporter while out in New York City hours later, insisting that "Clare and I have a lot of love for each other."

The split was just one of those things, he continued, blaming his and the Sacramento-based hairstylist's packed schedules. "Honestly, we've just got a lot going on in our lives right now," he explained, adding that they had every intention of remaining in each other's orbits as friends: "Clare and I will be cool."