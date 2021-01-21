Vice President Kamala Harris Addresses "Bold, Fearless" Nation in Moving First Speech Since Inauguration

Watch : Kamala Harris' Most Memed Moments

And now, a speech from Madame Vice President Kamala Harris.

After taking the oath of office on the steps of the U.S. Capitol on the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 20, the former California senator addressed the nation as vice president for the first time.

Wearing a chic black pantsuit, Vice President Harris stood in front of the Washington Memorial and delivered a message of hope for Americans across the country.

"It is my honor to be here, to stand on the shoulders of those who came before, to speak tonight as your vice president. In many ways this moment embodies our character as a nation. It demonstrates who we are, even in dark times," she said. "We not only dream, we do. We not only see what has been, we see what can be. We shoot for the moon and then we plant our flag on it. We are bold, fearless, and ambitious. We are undaunted in our belief that we shall overcome, that we will rise up. This is American aspiration."

The Howard University alum, who makes history as the first female Vice President of the United States, continued, "In the middle of the civil war Abraham Lincoln saw a better future and built it with land grant colleges and the transcontinental railroad. In the middle of the civil rights movement Dr. King fought for racial justice and economic justice."