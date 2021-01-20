Celebrate National Cheese Lover's Day With These 11 Savory Finds

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Among the many things we get to celebrate today, it's also National Cheese Lover's Day! So while you're crafting festive libations in honor of Inauguration Day, add some cheese to the mix. Whether you're a fan of brie, cheddar, havarti or gruyère, cheese is always a gouda decision!
From cheese boards and knives to books and cheese making kits, we've handpicked 11 items to help you show off your love for cheese every day of the year. See below for our complete guide for cheese lovers!
Quincy Composite Agate Cheese Board
This gorgeous cheese board will instantly upgrade your charcuterie spread! And this one makes a great gift, too.
Gourmet Village Baked Brie Skillet Dip Kit
Baked brie is the perfect appetizer for any soirée! With this convenient and easy to use kit, everyone will mistaken you for a professional chef.
Junior's Original Cheesecake
What better way to show your love for cheese than with a legendary New York-style cheesecake! This one from Junior's can be shipped nationally thanks to Goldbelly.
Franca Cheese Knives, Set of 3
Cut into your favorite brie, gouda or cheddar blends with these stylish knives! These handcrafted tools will add a sophisticated touch to any charcuterie board.
Terza Cheese & Charcuterie Board for 3-4
Let CheeseBoarder do the work and feast on the highest-quality ingredients from artisan small-batch producers!
Bamboo Lotus Serving Board
Even if you aren't a pro at arranging cheese boards, this lotus serving board will make you look like Martha Stewart. Just add veggies, crackers, dips and cheeses for the ultimate grazing board.
That Cheese Plate Will Change Your Life by Marissa Mullen
Pinterest not cutting it for cheese board inspo? Check out this book that will guide you through the steps of making a beautifully curated spread.
Unisex Fun Novelty Crazy Crew Socks Grilled Cheese Dress Socks
Show off your love for cheese with cozy socks! Now we want a grilled cheese sandwich just looking at these socks.
Capabunga Cheese Vault
Keep your cheese fresh in between snacking. This cheese vault features a food-grade silicone design that allows cheese to breathe while keeping moisture at bay.
Italian Fresh Cheese Making Kit
Enjoy 8 batches worth of homemade mozzerella, burrata, ricotta and mascarpone cheese! This fun kit includes a cheese basket, cheese thermometer, cheese cloth, vegetable rennet, citric acid and cheese salt.
Fox Run Marble Cheese Slicer with 2 Replacement Wires
Cut your cheese in style! Whether you like wafer thin or thick chunky slices, this marble cheese slicer will do it all.
