A Confused Todd Chrisley Attempting to Use His New Tool Belt Will Make You LOL

Watch : Todd Chrisley Shuts Down Awkward Conversation

Chrisley knows...tools? Not so much.

E! News has an exclusive sneak peek at tonight's brand new episode of Chrisley Knows Best. The hilarious preview finds Todd Chrisley attempting to help son Grayson build a soapbox car with a brand new set of tools and tool belt.

"I have to tighten it up 'cause my waist is so small," Todd boasts while fastening his belt. "Does that look OK with my shirt? I mean with the drill and this tool belt I feel like I could be a member of The Village People."

"What's that?" Grayson asks.

"I may have never built a soapbox car, but I know I look hot in a tool belt," Todd adds in his confessional before wife Julie Chrisley asks, "OK, just have a question: what's in the tool belt?"

"A bunch of stuff that the guy at The Home Depot taught me about," Todd replies. "I don't know what they're called, but I got 'em."