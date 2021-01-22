How Guy Fieri Became the Restaurant Industry's Surprise Hero Amid COVID-19

COVID-19 can't stop and won't stop Triple D.

For Guy Fieri and so many chefs, the coronavirus pandemic brought along challenges to the restaurant industry very few could anticipate or prepare for.

As cases began to climb in March 2020, government officials implemented restrictions on dining establishments, such as reduced capacity or takeout and curbside pickup only. Nearly ten months into the pandemic, many businesses are still struggling to adapt to the new normal, pay their employees and keep their doors open.

But from the beginning, Guy rolled up his sleeves and figured out a way to help thousands of restaurants suffering across the country.

"This isn't just about people not having the convenience to eat food—this is the lifeline to single parents, to students, to dual-family incomes," Guy told Travel + Leisure in January. "Many people who work in the restaurant industry have two jobs…Finally I get this epiphany: I'm going to go to all of the people who make the money off of the industry—the suppliers—and tell them that now's the time to stand up and give back."