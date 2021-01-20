Amanda Bynes Gets Into Music With New Rap Song “Diamonds”: Listen Here

Amanda Bynes has found a new hobby: making music!
On Jan. 20, the former Nickelodeon star, who has stayed mostly out of the public eye in recent years while she attends college at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM) in Los Angeles, posted a new song to her YouTube account. Titled "Diamonds," the 58-second track is credited as a Precise x Amanda Bynes collaboration.
The track begins with a man rapping, "This is the way I wake up, get the grind on the hustle." Eventually, Amanda jumps on the track, singing, "Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds on my neck, on my wrist / Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds on my fist, yeah, I whip."
A source tells E! News that the track features Amanda's fiancé Paul Michael, who seemingly goes by the stage name Precise for this track. Rapper Yung Yogi produced the song.
A second insider explains to E! News that the song is "just Amanda expressing herself."
"She's made other videos where she raps along to songs," the source explains. "She is still at FIDM pursuing a career in fashion as she has been."
Amanda previously received her Associate's degree from the school and is now pursuing a Bachelor's.
The What a Girl Wants star, who has struggled with her mental health in recent years, announced she got engaged to Paul, who she reportedly met while in rehab, in February 2020.
A source told E! News in December 2020 of the pair's relationship, "She's still with Paul, and he's actually a great influence on her. He's an advocate for her sobriety, and he's just a really wonderful, nice person. She's definitely been in a much healthier place."
In an interview with Paper in 2018, Amanda spoke of her substance abuse issues and the toll they took on her life.
"My advice to anyone who is struggling with substance abuse would be to be really careful because drugs can really take a hold of your life," she told the outlet. "Everybody is different, obviously, but for me, the mixture of marijuana and whatever other drugs and sometimes drinking really messed up my brain. It really made me a completely different person. I actually am a nice person."
While Amanda may not want to pursue music full time, it seems like she's enjoying a new hobby as she enjoys a happier, healthier lifestyle. Listen to "Diamonds" above.